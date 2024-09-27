Calcutta High Court Probes Alleged Corruption and Abuse in West Bengal Medical Colleges
The Calcutta High Court has directed the West Bengal government to respond to allegations of corruption, sexual harassment, and abuse in state medical colleges. The petitioners, a doctor and social worker, claim a 'north Bengal lobby' exerts undue influence. The court has scheduled further hearings and requested input from relevant bodies.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court has issued a directive to the West Bengal government to file an affidavit addressing serious allegations of corruption, sexual harassment, and abuse in state medical colleges and hospitals, as outlined in a PIL.
Petitioners, including a doctor and a social worker, have highlighted reports suggesting the existence of a 'threat culture', including the sale of examination answer keys, and identified a 'north Bengal lobby' exerting undue influence over transfers and promotions.
A division bench, presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, emphasized the gravity of the accusations, instructing the state government and other concerned bodies like the National Medical Commission to provide their inputs, with further hearings set for November 21.
(With inputs from agencies.)
