Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Defamation Case Against Kejriwal and Atishi

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing on a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, challenging a high court order that refused to quash a defamation case over remarks on alleged voter list tampering.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti acknowledged the submission of senior advocate Sonia Mathur, representing BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, who said her caveat was not included in the office report, preventing her from filing a response due to late petition service.

The court has rescheduled the hearing for Monday. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Atishi and Kejriwal, indicated readiness to argue on September 30. Both leaders are contesting the Delhi High Court's September 2 order, which upheld defamation proceedings against them and others for remarks that were deemed prima facie defamatory towards the BJP.

