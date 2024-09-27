Left Menu

FDA Seizes Adulterated Chilli Powder Worth Rs 24.9 Lakh in Maharashtra

The FDA in Maharashtra's Dhule district confiscated 32,000 kg of adulterated chilli powder worth Rs 24.9 lakh from three spice manufacturing units. The spices contained artificial colours and other non-standard ingredients. All three units were sealed for operating without proper licences.

  • India

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra's Dhule district seized adulterated chilli powder worth Rs 24.9 lakh after raiding various spice manufacturing units, an official revealed on Friday.

Following a tip-off, a team of police and FDA officials conducted raids on Imran Ahmed Spices, Zaid Mirch, and Momin Masala Industries across different areas on Tuesday. The operation led to the confiscation of more than 32,000 kg of red chilli powder.

According to the official, manufacturers were allegedly mixing artificial colours, flour, and other substances to increase the volume of the spice powder, allowing them to sell it at prices below the market rate. The three units have since been sealed due to a lack of proper licensing.

