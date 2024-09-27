FDA Seizes Adulterated Chilli Powder Worth Rs 24.9 Lakh in Maharashtra

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra's Dhule district seized adulterated chilli powder worth Rs 24.9 lakh after raiding various spice manufacturing units, an official revealed on Friday.

Following a tip-off, a team of police and FDA officials conducted raids on Imran Ahmed Spices, Zaid Mirch, and Momin Masala Industries across different areas on Tuesday. The operation led to the confiscation of more than 32,000 kg of red chilli powder.

According to the official, manufacturers were allegedly mixing artificial colours, flour, and other substances to increase the volume of the spice powder, allowing them to sell it at prices below the market rate. The three units have since been sealed due to a lack of proper licensing.

(With inputs from agencies.)