American Senior Faces Charges of Mercenary Activity in Russia

A 72-year-old American, Stephen James Hubbard, is on trial in Moscow, accused of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine. He faces charges that could lead to up to 15 years in prison. The U.S. embassy, Ukrainian officials, and Hubbard's lawyer have not yet commented on the case.

27-09-2024 13:48 IST
A Moscow court has commenced proceedings against a 72-year-old American, Stephen James Hubbard, who stands accused of engaging in mercenary activities for Ukraine, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency.

Hubbard was detained six months ago, though details regarding his arrest remain unclear. Attempts to contact his lawyer have been unsuccessful, and neither the U.S. embassy in Russia nor the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have provided comments.

Hubbard, originally from Michigan, allegedly moved to Ukraine in 2014. According to a woman identifying herself as Hubbard's sister in a Facebook group, Hubbard was kidnapped in Ukraine nearly three years ago. His next court hearing is set for October 3rd.

