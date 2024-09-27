Investors Eye Crucial Inflation Report: US Stock Futures Dip

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday, reflecting investor caution ahead of a pivotal inflation report that could shape expectations for future Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The Commerce Department report, expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, is predicted to show a 2.3% increase in the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index for August, compared to 2.5% in July. This follows the Fed's easing cycle kickoff with a 50 basis point rate cut last week, shifting its focus now to controlling unemployment rates.

Although data indicates a resilient economy, market watchers remain uncertain about the Fed's next steps, with odds of a significant rate cut in November currently split. Meanwhile, Wall Street indexes showed mixed performance in premarket trading, and stocks like Bristol Myers Squibb and Costco saw notable movements.

