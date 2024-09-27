Daring Train Rescue: Delhi Police Save Kidnapped Girl from Bihar

An eight-year-old girl kidnapped from south Delhi allegedly by a drug addict was rescued by the Delhi Police from a moving train in Bihar's Buxar district, an officer confirmed on Friday. The suspect, Rohit Kumar, 21, planned to extort money from her father to fuel his drug addiction.

Kumar, who had recently come to Delhi for labour work, kidnapped the girl and made several ransom calls. Her father, also a labourer, reported her missing on September 23, leading to an FIR at Fatehpur Beri Police Station. Key evidence was found through CCTV footage, identifying Kumar as the abductor.

Further investigation led the police to track Kumar's mobile phone to a train heading towards Patna. With assistance from Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force, Kumar was apprehended in a moving train, and the girl was safely rescued. She is now back in safe custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)