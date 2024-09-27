Delhi Police Rescue 238 Sheep and Goats from Overloaded Truck
Delhi Police detained five individuals and seized a truck overloaded with 238 sheep and goats in the north Delhi’s civil lines area. The animals were rescued and taken to the district society for prevention of cruelty to animals (DSPCA). Violations of transportation rules were noted and the accused were detained.
Delhi Police detained five individuals and seized an overloaded truck carrying 238 sheep and goats in the civil lines area of north Delhi, officials reported on Friday.
According to the police, the animals were rescued and subsequently taken to the District Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA). The incident occurred on September 25 at around 4:45 am, when a team on emergency duty received a call about the truck heading from Majnu Ka Tila towards Kashmere Gate.
Police revealed the truck was overcrowded, causing injuries to some of the animals. The driver Bilal (27), along with four other individuals identified as Atmaram, Suraj, Vasid, and Safiq, were detained. The accused disclosed they were transporting the animals from Rajasthan to Gajipur Mandi in Delhi to sell them, violating transportation rules that mandate specific conditions for animal transport.
