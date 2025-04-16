Revolutionizing Truck Financing: TrucksUp and Sundaram Finance Join Forces

Gurugram's TrucksUp has announced a strategic partnership with Sundaram Finance, widely recognized as one of India's leading financiers, to enhance financial accessibility for truck owners across the nation. The collaboration promises comprehensive loans for both new and used trucks, with competitive interest rates and flexible EMI structures.

By facilitating smoother loan processes and efficient documentation handling, TrucksUp is committed to reducing turnaround time and making the lending process less daunting. Sundaram Finance expands its services to TrucksUp customers by offering comprehensive financial assistance, which includes fuel, insurance, and tyre financing. This initiative aims to alleviate working capital pressures and promote sustainability and cost efficiency in the logistics sector.

In a bid to further streamline truck transactions, TrucksUp has also launched 'TrucksHub,' a transparent and structured marketplace for buying and selling used trucks. This platform provides accessible financing based on individual budget and loan requirements, offering a one-stop destination for truck-related transactions.

Mr. Sarthak Elwadhi of TrucksUp emphasizes that the initiative particularly helps first-time buyers and small operators overcome financial hurdles, with aid from Sundaram Finance's expertise. The collaboration facilitates simplified loan processes, minimal paperwork, and offers tailored solutions for small fleet operators.

Enhanced vehicle selection and financing are now integrated on a single platform, simplifying the truck-buying journey for many. With broader reach and expertise from Sundaram Finance, this collaboration aligns with TrucksUp's vision of empowering truck owners and transforming India's trucking landscape.

