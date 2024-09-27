Left Menu

JSSC Forms Committee to Investigate Exam Malpractices

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has set up a three-member committee to investigate allegations of malpractices in recent state recruitment exams. Following complaints from candidates and a directive from Governor Santosh Gangwar, the committee will report its findings within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:15 IST
JSSC Forms Committee to Investigate Exam Malpractices
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on Friday set up a three-member committee to probe the allegations of malpractices in the recruitment examinations it conducted last week for appointments in the state government, according to an official announcement. The committee, headed by JSSC secretary Sudhir Kumar Gupta, will submit its report within a week.

''In light of a letter from the secretariat of the governor and complaints of candidates, we have decided to set up the committee. It will investigate the allegations made by the students and submit its report,'' Gupta stated to PTI.

The JSSC conducted the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) across 823 centres on September 21 and 22. Mobile internet services were suspended during the examination period on both days to prevent any malpractice.

Nevertheless, a large number of candidates protested near the JSSC office in Ranchi on Thursday, alleging malpractices in the exam. Taking note of the students' complaints, Governor Santosh Gangwar requested the commission to address the issue. Welcoming the JSSC's decision, Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri expressed hope that the committee would unveil the truth and protect the interests of the students. On the allegations of malpractices, Chief Minister Hemant Soren remarked that attempts were being made to defame his government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024