JSSC Forms Committee to Investigate Exam Malpractices

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on Friday set up a three-member committee to probe the allegations of malpractices in the recruitment examinations it conducted last week for appointments in the state government, according to an official announcement. The committee, headed by JSSC secretary Sudhir Kumar Gupta, will submit its report within a week.

''In light of a letter from the secretariat of the governor and complaints of candidates, we have decided to set up the committee. It will investigate the allegations made by the students and submit its report,'' Gupta stated to PTI.

The JSSC conducted the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) across 823 centres on September 21 and 22. Mobile internet services were suspended during the examination period on both days to prevent any malpractice.

Nevertheless, a large number of candidates protested near the JSSC office in Ranchi on Thursday, alleging malpractices in the exam. Taking note of the students' complaints, Governor Santosh Gangwar requested the commission to address the issue. Welcoming the JSSC's decision, Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri expressed hope that the committee would unveil the truth and protect the interests of the students. On the allegations of malpractices, Chief Minister Hemant Soren remarked that attempts were being made to defame his government.

(With inputs from agencies.)