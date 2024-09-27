Left Menu

Netanyahu's Fiery UN Address: Condemnation and Defense Amid Escalating Mideast Tension

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Iran and defended Israel's military actions in Lebanon and Gaza during a speech at the United Nations. He called for a return of U.N. sanctions on Iran, blaming the country for escalating conflicts. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's determination to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and reiterated calls for Hamas to surrender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:30 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu

In a forceful speech at the United Nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Iran and staunchly defended Israel's attacks on Iranian-backed fighters in Lebanon and Gaza. He painted a grim picture of escalating regional violence, which he blamed on Tehran, and called for a return of U.N. sanctions on Iran's nuclear program.

Netanyahu cited Israel's need to defend itself against enemies he described as seeking to destroy both Israel and global civilization. Alongside this, he emphasized the courage of Israeli soldiers, vowing continued military action until objectives against Hezbollah are achieved.

Throughout his address, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, urging swift international action. His speech was met with mixed reactions, including walkouts and applause, highlighting the deep divisions over the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

