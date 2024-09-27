Congress Reprimands Himachal Minister Over Identification Remarks for Street Vendors

The Congress leadership reprimanded Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday for his controversial comments on mandatory identification displays for street vendors, according to sources.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal met with Singh, emphasizing the party's adherence to Rahul Gandhi's philosophy of fighting hatred with love. Singh asserted he was misquoted by the media.

The Himachal Pradesh government clarified that no decision mandating street vendors to display identity cards had been made. Singh later addressed infrastructure issues with Railway Board officials, discussing key projects for decongesting traffic in Shimla.

(With inputs from agencies.)