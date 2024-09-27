30-Year-Old Skeleton Unearthed in Uttar Pradesh: Family Accuses Brothers of Murder

A human skeleton, believed to be approximately 30 years old, was unearthed from a courtyard in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. The discovery came after a man claimed his two brothers had killed their father and concealed his remains within their home, officials confirmed on Friday.

Budhh Singh, the deceased, was reported missing in 1994 and had remained unfound, said his son, Punjabi Singh, who filed the recent complaint. The skeletal remains were recovered in Gilondpur village under the jurisdiction of the Mursaan police station on Thursday evening. Punjabi Singh alleged that his elder brothers, along with another local resident, had buried their father in the house after killing him.

The excavation order was given by Hathras District Magistrate Rohit Pandey. Following this directive, police commenced the excavation late Thursday night, leading to the grim finding. On Friday, Vijay Kumar Singh, the Station House Officer of Mursaan, confirmed the complaint and subsequent discovery. The skeleton has been sent for postmortem and DNA testing, and further legal actions are awaited based on the results. No formal police complaint has been registered yet.

