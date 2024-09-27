Turmoil in NYC: Mayor Adams Faces Federal Indictment

New York City's embattled mayor, Eric Adams, arrived at a federal courthouse Friday morning to be arraigned on charges that he accepted illegal campaign contributions and free overseas trips from people seeking to buy his influence in city government.

Adams, flanked by police security, gave a thumbs up but did not speak to reporters as he entered the Manhattan court. Scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker at noon, Adams faces a five-count indictment unsealed Thursday, alleging he accepted improper gifts from Turkish officials and businesspeople, including free hotel stays and deeply discounted airline tickets.

Prosecutors claim Adams did favors in return, such as assisting Turkey in securing fire department approvals for a new diplomatic tower in Manhattan. Adams, who denies any wrongdoing, argues such perks are common for government officials and insists any assistance given was part of his role. Amid calls for his resignation, Adams continues his daily duties, with notable Democrats allowing the legal process to unfold.

