BJP Clinches Last Vacant Seat in MCD Standing Committee Amid Boycott
The BJP won the last seat of the 18-member MCD Standing Committee unopposed after AAP and Congress boycotted the election. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP's maneuver as 'hooliganism.' With this win, BJP now has a majority in the panel, increasing its influence in policy-making.
In an unexpected turn of events, the BJP secured the last vacant seat in the MCD Standing Committee unopposed on Friday, following a boycott by AAP and Congress councillors. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal lambasted BJP's control over the civic body, calling it an act of 'hooliganism.' Sunder Singh, the BJP's candidate, received all 115 votes from the party's councillors.
AAP's candidate Nirmala Kumari garnered zero votes. AAP representatives expressed their intention to contest the election result in court.Notably, the standing committee is the top decision-making body within the MCD, approving policy proposals involving expenditures of Rs 5 crore and above. With the latest win, the BJP now commands 10 of the 18 seats, providing them with more influence over policy approval.
This controversy follows the vacancy created by former BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, now a Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi. Despite procedural irregularities cited by AAP and Congress as reasons for their boycott, BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva underscored that the party would focus on completing essential tasks with their majority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
