Political Drama Unfolds in Himachal: Vendor Policy Conflict

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur accused the Himachal Pradesh government of reversing the decision on mandatory vendor identification due to pressure from Congress's high command. The decision, initially supported by Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, faced backlash for being similar to a policy from Uttar Pradesh, leading to political chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:13 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of a U-turn on the mandatory display of names by street vendors. The controversy erupted after Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced that food vendors must showcase identity cards, a move allegedly inspired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's model.

Facing public backlash, the state government quickly distanced itself from Singh's statement, claiming no such decision had been finalized. Thakur alleged that the Congress high command pressured the Himachal government to withdraw the policy, labeling it a move against public interest.

Thakur criticized the government for prioritizing political interests over state welfare. He argued that the policy had been legally effective since the previous government and accused Congress leaders of compromising state interests under pressure from Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

