Israel Strikes Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut: Major Escalation in Conflict

The Israeli military launched a major offensive on Hezbollah's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, marking a significant escalation in the long-standing conflict with the Iranian-backed group.

The strikes led to the destruction of four buildings and resulted in numerous casualties, according to Hezbollah's al-Manar television.

This development comes on the heels of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's UN speech, where he vowed continued attacks on Iranian-backed fighters amid fading hopes for a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)