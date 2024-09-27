Israel Strikes Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut: Major Escalation in Conflict
The Israeli military launched a significant attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, destroying four buildings and causing numerous casualties. This aggressive move heightens the existing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, deepening concerns of a full-scale regional war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:37 IST
The Israeli military launched a major offensive on Hezbollah's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, marking a significant escalation in the long-standing conflict with the Iranian-backed group.
The strikes led to the destruction of four buildings and resulted in numerous casualties, according to Hezbollah's al-Manar television.
This development comes on the heels of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's UN speech, where he vowed continued attacks on Iranian-backed fighters amid fading hopes for a ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Violence Escalates: Ecuador's Penitenciaria Prison Director Killed in Street Attack
NIA Raids in Punjab Over Attack on Indian High Commission in Canada
Man Attacks Friend and Attempts Suicide in Bhandup
Search for 'Killer' Wolf Continues as Two Women Injured in Uttar Pradesh Attacks
Union Minister Alleges 'Well-Planned Attack' on Lord Ganesha Procession Amidst Communal Tensions