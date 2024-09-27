Left Menu

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut: Major Escalation in Conflict

The Israeli military launched a significant attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, destroying four buildings and causing numerous casualties. This aggressive move heightens the existing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, deepening concerns of a full-scale regional war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military launched a major offensive on Hezbollah's central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut, marking a significant escalation in the long-standing conflict with the Iranian-backed group.

The strikes led to the destruction of four buildings and resulted in numerous casualties, according to Hezbollah's al-Manar television.

This development comes on the heels of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's UN speech, where he vowed continued attacks on Iranian-backed fighters amid fading hopes for a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

