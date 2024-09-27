Threat Call from Pakistan Shakes Begusarai
A central government standing counsel in Begusarai district received a threatening call from Pakistan. The caller used expletives against Union Minister Giriraj Singh and threatened the counsel, Amrendra Kumar Amar, who is also the in-charge of BJP's Khagaria district unit. Police have initiated an investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A central government standing counsel, Amrendra Kumar Amar, was threatened via a WhatsApp call from a Pakistan-registered number. The call was received at 11.28 am on Friday, sparking immediate police action.
The caller used abusive language against Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is closely associated with Amar, and made other threats. Amar also serves as the in-charge of BJP's Khagaria district unit.
Police swiftly responded to the complaint. They are investigating the case of criminal intimidation, with the caller also discussing the arrest of another individual.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gehlot Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid BJP Criticism Over Reservation Comments
BJP talking about bail conditions imposed on Kejriwal because they are scared about him coming out: AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
SC has given a big message to BJP, party has to stop 'dictatorship': Manish Sisodia after Kejriwal granted bail.
SC order big slap on BJP's face, court noted that CBI acting like caged parrot: Manish Sisodia after Kejriwal granted bail.
Supreme Court has shown mirror to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, granted him conditional bail: BJP.