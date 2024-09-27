Left Menu

Threat Call from Pakistan Shakes Begusarai

A central government standing counsel in Begusarai district received a threatening call from Pakistan. The caller used expletives against Union Minister Giriraj Singh and threatened the counsel, Amrendra Kumar Amar, who is also the in-charge of BJP's Khagaria district unit. Police have initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:38 IST
Threat Call from Pakistan Shakes Begusarai
  • Country:
  • India

A central government standing counsel, Amrendra Kumar Amar, was threatened via a WhatsApp call from a Pakistan-registered number. The call was received at 11.28 am on Friday, sparking immediate police action.

The caller used abusive language against Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is closely associated with Amar, and made other threats. Amar also serves as the in-charge of BJP's Khagaria district unit.

Police swiftly responded to the complaint. They are investigating the case of criminal intimidation, with the caller also discussing the arrest of another individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024