Threat Call from Pakistan Shakes Begusarai

A central government standing counsel, Amrendra Kumar Amar, was threatened via a WhatsApp call from a Pakistan-registered number. The call was received at 11.28 am on Friday, sparking immediate police action.

The caller used abusive language against Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is closely associated with Amar, and made other threats. Amar also serves as the in-charge of BJP's Khagaria district unit.

Police swiftly responded to the complaint. They are investigating the case of criminal intimidation, with the caller also discussing the arrest of another individual.

