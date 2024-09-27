Lebanon PM Criticizes Israeli Strikes Amid Ceasefire Efforts

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati criticized Israel's attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, saying they show a blatant disregard for international ceasefire efforts.

Mikati's statement was issued through his press office while he was attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The assembly witnessed calls from the U.S. and other countries for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The ongoing conflict and Israel's recent actions have raised concerns about escalating tension in the region, further complicating diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)