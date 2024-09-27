Night-Vision Drone Aids in Hunt for Rape Accused in Madhya Pradesh
Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district utilized a night-vision drone with thermal imaging to track down a man accused of raping a five-year-old girl. The device was sourced from the Madhya Pradesh Electronic Development Corporation after traditional search methods failed. The girl, discovered unconscious, had been sexually assaulted.
Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district have taken an innovative approach to catch a man accused of raping a five-year-old girl by employing a night-vision drone equipped with thermal imaging technology.
The drone, acquired from the Bhopal-based Madhya Pradesh Electronic Development Corporation, boasts thermal sensors capable of detecting human body temperature, explained district collector Aditya Singh. This new tool offers a more effective way to locate individuals in dense forest areas.
The utilization of the drone came after conventional police raids on several hideouts proved unfruitful. The accused, a 24-year-old male, remains at large and is thought to be hiding in a jungle area approximately 50 km from the town. The girl, found unconscious under the Sirali police station area, was rushed to a hospital and found to have been sexually assaulted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
