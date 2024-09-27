Night-Vision Drone Aids in Hunt for Rape Accused in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district have taken an innovative approach to catch a man accused of raping a five-year-old girl by employing a night-vision drone equipped with thermal imaging technology.

The drone, acquired from the Bhopal-based Madhya Pradesh Electronic Development Corporation, boasts thermal sensors capable of detecting human body temperature, explained district collector Aditya Singh. This new tool offers a more effective way to locate individuals in dense forest areas.

The utilization of the drone came after conventional police raids on several hideouts proved unfruitful. The accused, a 24-year-old male, remains at large and is thought to be hiding in a jungle area approximately 50 km from the town. The girl, found unconscious under the Sirali police station area, was rushed to a hospital and found to have been sexually assaulted.

(With inputs from agencies.)