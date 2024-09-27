Left Menu

Four Arrested in Religious Conversion Case in Modinagar

Police have arrested four individuals in Modinagar for allegedly pressuring relatives to convert to Christianity. The suspects include Ashu, Polus Maseeh, Paster Rasi, and Chutoo Kumar Shah. Ashu reportedly confessed to coercing his relatives. A mobile phone linked to foreign funds is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:31 IST
Four Arrested in Religious Conversion Case in Modinagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals have been apprehended by the police in Modinagar on allegations of involvement in forced religious conversions, officials reported on Friday.

Identified as Ashu (19), Polus Maseeh (43), Paster Rasi (52), and Chutoo Kumar Shah, the suspects are accused of pressuring Ashu's relatives to convert to Christianity. According to DCP (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari, Ashu disclosed during interrogation that he began practicing Christianity after moving to Salarpur village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district following his father's death. His uncle and aunt, who live in Modinagar, allegedly faced threats from Ashu and his associates.

A case was filed at the Modinagar police station on September 22. Ajit and Sangeeta, the complainants, claimed they were threatened by Ashu and his associates to embrace Christianity or face death. The investigation also uncovered a mobile phone from Maseeh, which is being examined for suspected connections with foreign institutions providing funds, the DCP added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024