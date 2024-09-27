Four Arrested in Religious Conversion Case in Modinagar

Four individuals have been apprehended by the police in Modinagar on allegations of involvement in forced religious conversions, officials reported on Friday.

Identified as Ashu (19), Polus Maseeh (43), Paster Rasi (52), and Chutoo Kumar Shah, the suspects are accused of pressuring Ashu's relatives to convert to Christianity. According to DCP (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari, Ashu disclosed during interrogation that he began practicing Christianity after moving to Salarpur village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district following his father's death. His uncle and aunt, who live in Modinagar, allegedly faced threats from Ashu and his associates.

A case was filed at the Modinagar police station on September 22. Ajit and Sangeeta, the complainants, claimed they were threatened by Ashu and his associates to embrace Christianity or face death. The investigation also uncovered a mobile phone from Maseeh, which is being examined for suspected connections with foreign institutions providing funds, the DCP added.

