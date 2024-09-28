Israel Targets Hezbollah Commanders in Bold Beirut Strike

Israeli forces launched a targeted strike on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut on Friday, aiming at senior commanders of the Iran-backed militia. The strike has left officials uncertain about the fate of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. 'I think it's too early to say, but, you know, it's a question of time,' said a senior Israeli official.

The Lebanese capital was shaken by the attack, which the Israeli military confirmed was aimed at Hezbollah's core infrastructure. Determining Nasrallah's fate could take some time, according to the official. 'If he's alive, you'll know it very immediately. If he's dead, it may take some time,' he added.

Speaking under the condition of anonymity, the official emphasized the necessity of reversing the threat posed by Iran-backed militias in the region. 'We cannot survive if we don't stop this and reverse it,' he stated, pointing out that either a general war or taking out key commanders like Nasrallah were seen as necessary measures. Recent decisions by Israeli leadership aim to degrade Hezbollah's power and protect Israeli citizens.

