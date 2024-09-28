Left Menu

Israel Targets Hezbollah Commanders in Bold Beirut Strike

Israeli forces targeted senior Hezbollah commanders in a major strike on the group's central headquarters in Beirut. Israeli officials remain uncertain if the attack killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Israel aims to dismantle Hezbollah's capabilities, reversing threats from Iran-backed militia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 02:26 IST
Israel Targets Hezbollah Commanders in Bold Beirut Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli forces launched a targeted strike on Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut on Friday, aiming at senior commanders of the Iran-backed militia. The strike has left officials uncertain about the fate of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. 'I think it's too early to say, but, you know, it's a question of time,' said a senior Israeli official.

The Lebanese capital was shaken by the attack, which the Israeli military confirmed was aimed at Hezbollah's core infrastructure. Determining Nasrallah's fate could take some time, according to the official. 'If he's alive, you'll know it very immediately. If he's dead, it may take some time,' he added.

Speaking under the condition of anonymity, the official emphasized the necessity of reversing the threat posed by Iran-backed militias in the region. 'We cannot survive if we don't stop this and reverse it,' he stated, pointing out that either a general war or taking out key commanders like Nasrallah were seen as necessary measures. Recent decisions by Israeli leadership aim to degrade Hezbollah's power and protect Israeli citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024