Israeli Military Targets Southern Beirut, Civilians Urged to Evacuate

The Israeli military announced plans to strike areas in southern Beirut and urged civilians to evacuate. Spokesperson Daniel Hagari emphasized the precision of strikes on Hezbollah's command and warned against the use of Beirut's civilian airport for military purposes. No changes to civilian directives were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-09-2024 02:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 02:39 IST
The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that it would carry out strikes in southern Beirut, urging civilians in those areas to evacuate immediately.

In a televised address, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stressed the precision of strikes targeting Hezbollah's central command and issued a stern warning about the civilian airport in Beirut being utilized for military operations.

Hagari reassured that, as of now, no changes have been made to civilian emergency directives.

