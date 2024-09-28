Israeli Military Targets Southern Beirut, Civilians Urged to Evacuate

The Israeli military confirmed on Friday that it would carry out strikes in southern Beirut, urging civilians in those areas to evacuate immediately.

In a televised address, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari stressed the precision of strikes targeting Hezbollah's central command and issued a stern warning about the civilian airport in Beirut being utilized for military operations.

Hagari reassured that, as of now, no changes have been made to civilian emergency directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)