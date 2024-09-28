Left Menu

Removing Barriers for Differently-Abled: Supreme Court Judge's Call to Action

Supreme Court judge B V Nagarathna emphasized on focusing policies to remove barriers for differently-abled children. She stated that inclusive, accessible services and breaking stigmas are essential. The two-day event, organized by the apex court's Juvenile Justice Committee and UNICEF, will pave the way for action plans ensuring equitable education and health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:46 IST
Removing Barriers for Differently-Abled: Supreme Court Judge's Call to Action
Supreme Court decision
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court judge B V Nagarathna stressed the importance of policies aimed at removing barriers for differently-abled children to integrate them into society. Speaking at the inaugural event of the 'National Annual Stakeholders Consultation on Protecting the Rights of Children Living with Disabilities,' she highlighted the necessity of inclusive services and breaking societal stigmas.

The two-day consultation, organized by the Supreme Court's Juvenile Justice Committee in association with UNICEF, centered on the theme 'Invisible No More.' Justice Nagarathna emphasized that policies must be rooted in robust data and vigorous research to be effective, particularly in areas like education and healthcare.

Justice Nagarathna also underscored the importance of regular surveys, disability indicators, and outreach services for early diagnosis and referral. These measures, she noted, should ensure ease of access to medical, educational, legal, and assistive services, ultimately aiming to dismantle social barriers and offer social security to families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024