Removing Barriers for Differently-Abled: Supreme Court Judge's Call to Action

Supreme Court judge B V Nagarathna stressed the importance of policies aimed at removing barriers for differently-abled children to integrate them into society. Speaking at the inaugural event of the 'National Annual Stakeholders Consultation on Protecting the Rights of Children Living with Disabilities,' she highlighted the necessity of inclusive services and breaking societal stigmas.

The two-day consultation, organized by the Supreme Court's Juvenile Justice Committee in association with UNICEF, centered on the theme 'Invisible No More.' Justice Nagarathna emphasized that policies must be rooted in robust data and vigorous research to be effective, particularly in areas like education and healthcare.

Justice Nagarathna also underscored the importance of regular surveys, disability indicators, and outreach services for early diagnosis and referral. These measures, she noted, should ensure ease of access to medical, educational, legal, and assistive services, ultimately aiming to dismantle social barriers and offer social security to families.

(With inputs from agencies.)