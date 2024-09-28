Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Illegal Firecracker Unit in Haryana Claims Three Lives

A blast at an illegal firecracker unit in Haryana's Sonipat district killed two women and a child, injuring nine others. The incident occurred in Ridhau village, where workers and their families were present. The police are investigating the cause of the fire that led to the explosion. The injured were taken to PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:03 IST
A tragic blast at an 'illegal' firecracker unit in Haryana's Sonipat district has resulted in three fatalities, including two women and a child. In addition, nine others were injured during the incident on Saturday, as confirmed by the police.

The explosion took place at a factory in Ridhau village, where workers and some of their family members were present. Law enforcement is currently investigating the cause of the fire that triggered the blast.

Authorities reported that the chemical used in the firecracker preparation appeared to have ignited, leading to the catastrophic explosion. The injured victims have been transported to PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

