Tragic Blast at Illegal Firecracker Unit in Haryana Claims Three Lives

A tragic blast at an 'illegal' firecracker unit in Haryana's Sonipat district has resulted in three fatalities, including two women and a child. In addition, nine others were injured during the incident on Saturday, as confirmed by the police.

The explosion took place at a factory in Ridhau village, where workers and some of their family members were present. Law enforcement is currently investigating the cause of the fire that triggered the blast.

Authorities reported that the chemical used in the firecracker preparation appeared to have ignited, leading to the catastrophic explosion. The injured victims have been transported to PGIMS Hospital in Rohtak for treatment.

