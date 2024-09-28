Israel Claims Hezbollah Leader Killed in Airstrike

The Israeli military stated on Saturday that it had killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during an airstrike on the group's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Hezbollah has yet to confirm the death, and Reuters has not been able to reach officials for comments. During his time as leader, Nasrallah has significantly expanded Hezbollah's influence across the Middle East. If true, his death would be a significant blow to both Hezbollah and Iran.

In a statement on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that another senior Hezbollah figure, Ali Karaki, was also killed. The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified, raising fears of a broader war in the region. Israel continued its airstrikes following the initial attack on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)