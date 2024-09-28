Left Menu

Tragedy in Lusikisiki: 15 Women Among 17 Killed in Twin Mass Shootings

Seventeen people, including 15 women, were killed in two mass shootings in Lusikisiki, South Africa. The incidents took place in close proximity within the same neighborhood. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. These tragic events highlight South Africa's high homicide rate and the growing prevalence of mass shootings.

Tragedy in Lusikisiki: 15 Women Among 17 Killed in Twin Mass Shootings
  • South Africa

Seventeen people, including 15 women, were killed in a pair of mass shootings in a rural town near Lusikisiki, South Africa, on Friday night, police reported.

According to national police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe, the shootings took place at two houses in a neighborhood comprising rural homesteads on the town's outskirts. One additional person remains in critical condition. Authorities are actively searching for the suspects behind these heinous acts.

Mass shootings have become increasingly frequent in South Africa, a country with one of the highest homicide rates globally. Last April, ten members of the same family, including seven women and a 13-year-old boy, were killed in a similar incident in neighboring KwaZulu-Natal province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

