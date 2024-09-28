Left Menu

BJP Leader Backs Church on Waqf Bill Controversy

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the Syro-Malabar Church and KCBC's submissions to the Joint Parliamentary Committee regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The submissions highlight unjust land claims by Waqf boards. Chandrasekhar criticized the Congress's opposition to the Bill, emphasizing violation of fundamental rights of citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-09-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 18:52 IST
BJP Leader Backs Church on Waqf Bill Controversy
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has welcomed the Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council's (KCBC) submissions to the Joint Parliamentary Committee regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Chandrasekhar stated that the Church and KCBC's submissions reveal the unjust land claims made by Waqf boards. According to a letter from Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, chairman of the Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission, numerous properties owned by Christian families in Cherai and Munambam have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board. The KCBC's letter echoed these claims, describing them as unconstitutional and a clear violation of constitutional rights.

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar criticized the Waqf Board's claims, labeling them 'unjust' and 'unconstitutional.' He also took aim at the Congress party for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Chandrasekhar emphasized that the actions of the Waqf Board have resulted in lengthy legal disputes and the displacement of rightful landowners within the impoverished fishermen community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024