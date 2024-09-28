BJP Leader Backs Church on Waqf Bill Controversy
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the Syro-Malabar Church and KCBC's submissions to the Joint Parliamentary Committee regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The submissions highlight unjust land claims by Waqf boards. Chandrasekhar criticized the Congress's opposition to the Bill, emphasizing violation of fundamental rights of citizens.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has welcomed the Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council's (KCBC) submissions to the Joint Parliamentary Committee regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
Chandrasekhar stated that the Church and KCBC's submissions reveal the unjust land claims made by Waqf boards. According to a letter from Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, chairman of the Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission, numerous properties owned by Christian families in Cherai and Munambam have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board. The KCBC's letter echoed these claims, describing them as unconstitutional and a clear violation of constitutional rights.
In a post on X, Chandrasekhar criticized the Waqf Board's claims, labeling them 'unjust' and 'unconstitutional.' He also took aim at the Congress party for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Chandrasekhar emphasized that the actions of the Waqf Board have resulted in lengthy legal disputes and the displacement of rightful landowners within the impoverished fishermen community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HD Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Over Nagamangala Violence
BRS Leaders' Arrest Sparks Protests Against Congress Government Amid Rising Tensions in Telangana
1984-Anti Sikh riots case: Delhi court frames charges of murder, other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.
Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch, her husband deny conflict of interest allegations levelled by Congress, terms them motivated: Statement.
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Kejriwal; Congress and AAP Laud, BJP Mocks