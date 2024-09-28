BJP Leader Backs Church on Waqf Bill Controversy

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has welcomed the Syro-Malabar Church and the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council's (KCBC) submissions to the Joint Parliamentary Committee regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Chandrasekhar stated that the Church and KCBC's submissions reveal the unjust land claims made by Waqf boards. According to a letter from Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, chairman of the Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission, numerous properties owned by Christian families in Cherai and Munambam have been unlawfully claimed by the Waqf Board. The KCBC's letter echoed these claims, describing them as unconstitutional and a clear violation of constitutional rights.

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar criticized the Waqf Board's claims, labeling them 'unjust' and 'unconstitutional.' He also took aim at the Congress party for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Chandrasekhar emphasized that the actions of the Waqf Board have resulted in lengthy legal disputes and the displacement of rightful landowners within the impoverished fishermen community.

(With inputs from agencies.)