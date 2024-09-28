Left Menu

Iran Vows Resistance After Hezbollah Leader's Death

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Muslims to support Lebanon and Hezbollah following the death of Hassan Nasrallah. Iranian state media reported that Iran is in contact with regional proxy groups to determine the next steps. Security measures for Khamenei have been heightened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:11 IST
Iran Vows Resistance After Hezbollah Leader's Death
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslims on Saturday to support the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah in confronting Israel. This statement followed the Israeli army's announcement of the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Khamenei stated that the future of the region would be determined by resistance forces, with Hezbollah leading the way. Alongside Nasrallah, General Abbas Nilforoushan of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was also reportedly killed in the Israeli strikes on south Beirut.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani pledged that Nasrallah's mission to liberate Jerusalem would continue. Reports suggest Khamenei has been relocated to a secure location with enhanced security measures, as Iran maintains contact with regional proxy groups to strategize the next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024