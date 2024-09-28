Iran Vows Resistance After Hezbollah Leader's Death

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslims on Saturday to support the people of Lebanon and Hezbollah in confronting Israel. This statement followed the Israeli army's announcement of the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Khamenei stated that the future of the region would be determined by resistance forces, with Hezbollah leading the way. Alongside Nasrallah, General Abbas Nilforoushan of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was also reportedly killed in the Israeli strikes on south Beirut.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani pledged that Nasrallah's mission to liberate Jerusalem would continue. Reports suggest Khamenei has been relocated to a secure location with enhanced security measures, as Iran maintains contact with regional proxy groups to strategize the next steps.

