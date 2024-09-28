Arrests Made in Powai for Illegal Weapon Possession
Two individuals have been arrested in Powai for possessing country-made pistols and bullets. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team apprehended the suspects in a trap laid on Friday. The accused are from Madhya Pradesh and have been charged under the Arms Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals have been arrested in suburban Powai for the alleged possession of country-made pistols and bullets, police reported on Saturday.
Following a tip-off, a crime branch team set a trap on Friday and captured the duo as they allegedly arrived in the area to deliver the weapons, according to an official statement.
The suspects, identified as Sachin Fulchand Kishwah (18) and Amarkumar Badshah Nai (23) from Madhya Pradesh, were found carrying two country-made pistols, four bullets, and two mobile phones. A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Arises as Madhya Pradesh CM Demands Congress Apology over Bribery Allegations
Madhya Pradesh CM Slams Congress Chief Over Remark on Officials
Speeding Truck Tragedy: 16 Cows Killed in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Government Moves to Preserve Narmada's Sanctity: Ban on Meat, Liquor in Religious Towns
Madhya Pradesh's 'Sanchi' Dairy Brand to Stay, CM Assures Job Security Amid NDDB Agreement