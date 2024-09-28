Left Menu

Arrests Made in Powai for Illegal Weapon Possession

Two individuals have been arrested in Powai for possessing country-made pistols and bullets. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team apprehended the suspects in a trap laid on Friday. The accused are from Madhya Pradesh and have been charged under the Arms Act.

Two individuals have been arrested in suburban Powai for the alleged possession of country-made pistols and bullets, police reported on Saturday.

Following a tip-off, a crime branch team set a trap on Friday and captured the duo as they allegedly arrived in the area to deliver the weapons, according to an official statement.

The suspects, identified as Sachin Fulchand Kishwah (18) and Amarkumar Badshah Nai (23) from Madhya Pradesh, were found carrying two country-made pistols, four bullets, and two mobile phones. A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

