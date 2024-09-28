Left Menu

Beirut in Shock After Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah's Death

Beirut is in turmoil after Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike. Supporters are in disbelief, and the event has led to heightened security and fears of sectarian tensions in Lebanon. Nasrallah was a significant figure, often delivering influential televised addresses.

Beirut found itself in a state of shock and mourning on Saturday following the confirmed death of Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike. Armed men fired shots into the air and ordered shops to close, as supporters of the Lebanese armed group grappled with disbelief.

Hezbollah issued a statement on Saturday confirming Nasrallah's death, just hours after the Israeli military announced the successful elimination of their target in Beirut's southern suburbs. Nasrallah's assassination delivers a significant blow to the group amidst ongoing Israeli assaults.

Zahraa, a young woman displaced from Hezbollah's stronghold, expressed her devastation over the phone, saying, 'God, I hope it's not true.' Meanwhile, in several Beirut districts, mourners fired gunshots into the sky, while Lebanon's army and security forces ramped up measures to avert potential sectarian violence.

