DRI Seizes 4.7 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 3.71 Crore at Toll Plaza

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) confiscated nearly 4.7 kg of smuggled gold valued at over Rs 3.71 crore at Raikal Toll Plaza in Telangana, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

Based on specific intelligence reports about the movement of smuggled foreign gold from Coimbatore, officers from the DRI's Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted a vehicle at the toll plaza on September 27. Upon inspection, they discovered 24 karat gold bars and cut pieces weighing a total of 4778 grams hidden in a specially constructed cavity beneath the car's handbrake.

The gold, along with the vehicle, was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The arrested individuals were remanded to judicial custody as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)