Mandi Board Official Assaulted at Toll Plaza in Madhya Pradesh

A Madhya Pradesh State Agriculture Marketing Board official, Vikas Sharma, was attacked at Purankhedi toll plaza by men arriving in an SUV, led by vehicle owner Deepak Tomar. The incident was caught on CCTV. Sharma had intercepted a truck without a Mandi tax permit when the attack occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Friday night, a Madhya Pradesh State Agriculture Marketing (Mandi) Board official was assaulted by several individuals in Shivpuri district, according to local police.

The attack took place at the Purankhedi toll plaza, with CCTV cameras capturing the incident. The victim, Assistant Sub-Inspector Vikas Sharma, was part of a flying squad inspecting a truck suspected of transporting groundnuts without a Mandi tax permit.

As Sharma carried out the inspection, an SUV pulled up, and its occupants launched an attack, pelting stones and later physically assaulting him. Police have filed a case against Deepak Tomar, the vehicle owner, and a search is underway for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

