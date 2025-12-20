Job Offer Sparks Controversy in Naqab Incident

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has extended an enticing job offer to a woman doctor from Bihar, including a Rs 3 lakh monthly salary, a government flat, and a position of her choosing. This move comes in response to an incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who allegedly removed the doctor's naqab during a formal event.

Ansari accused Kumar of insulting both the woman and the Muslim community, stressing that it was not just an attack on an individual but a violation of human dignity and the Constitution. The controversy erupted after a video of the incident went viral, sparking political debate.

In light of the uproar, a social worker filed a police complaint against Kumar, citing the video as evidence of wrongful conduct. The complaint was submitted at Itki police station, further intensifying the political fallout of the naqab-removal incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)