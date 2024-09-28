Germany's Ceasefire Efforts Amid Middle East Tensions

Germany is pushing to facilitate a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah organization, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed to broadcaster ARD on Saturday. She described the regional situation as 'extremely dangerous.'

The remarks came in the wake of news that Israel had eliminated Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in a potent airstrike over Beirut on Friday.

'There is a threat that this entire region will slip further into an absolute spiral of violence,' Baerbock warned.

(With inputs from agencies.)