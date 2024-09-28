Left Menu

Tragic Killing in Tyodi Biswa: Parents Arrested for Murder

A 10-year-old boy was beaten to death by his father Naushad and stepmother Razia in Tyodi Biswa, under the suspicion of theft. The couple has been arrested following a complaint by the boy's grandmother.

Tragic Killing in Tyodi Biswa: Parents Arrested for Murder
A 10-year-old boy, Ahad, was brutally beaten to death by his father and stepmother in Tyodi Biswa village on Saturday, police reported.

Naushad, 45, used a wooden stick to attack Ahad after suspecting him of stealing Rs 500. Razia, the boy's stepmother, allegedly instigated the attack. The couple fled after leaving the boy unconscious in a pool of blood.

Neighbors informed the police, who sent the body for a postmortem. Naushad and Razia were arrested following a complaint lodged by Ahad's grandmother.

