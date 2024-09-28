U.S. Embassy Personnel Ordered to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions
The U.S. Department of State has mandated the evacuation of some employees and their families from its Beirut embassy due to rising tensions in the Middle East. Following the killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by Israel, travel restrictions have been imposed and Americans are urged to leave Lebanon.
The U.S. Department of State on Saturday mandated that some employees and their eligible family members leave Lebanon amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
The State Department stated, "U.S. Embassy Beirut personnel are restricted from personal travel without advance permission. Additional travel restrictions may be imposed on U.S. personnel under Chief of Mission security responsibility, with little to no notice due to increased security issues or threats." This warning also applies to non-essential employees and their families.
The State Department has urged American citizens in Lebanon to depart, cautioning that the already limited travel options might become unavailable if the security situation worsens. The U.S. embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens in Southern Lebanon, near the Syrian borders, or in refugee settlements to leave those areas immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Intensify Anti-Terror Operations Across Jammu Regions
Security Forces Eliminate Naxalite in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Omar Abdullah Critiques PM Modi on Security and Dynastic Politics in Jammu and Kashmir
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections
Need for increased cooperation between NIA and ATS of states to strengthen counter-terror architecture: Amit Shah at national security meet.