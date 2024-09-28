U.S. Embassy Personnel Ordered to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions

The U.S. Department of State on Saturday mandated that some employees and their eligible family members leave Lebanon amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The State Department stated, "U.S. Embassy Beirut personnel are restricted from personal travel without advance permission. Additional travel restrictions may be imposed on U.S. personnel under Chief of Mission security responsibility, with little to no notice due to increased security issues or threats." This warning also applies to non-essential employees and their families.

The State Department has urged American citizens in Lebanon to depart, cautioning that the already limited travel options might become unavailable if the security situation worsens. The U.S. embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens in Southern Lebanon, near the Syrian borders, or in refugee settlements to leave those areas immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)