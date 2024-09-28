Russia's Deadly Attack on Sumy Hospital: A Humanitarian Crisis

Early on Saturday, Russia carried out a lethal attack on the Saint Panteleimon Clinical Hospital in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, killing nine people and injuring at least 19 others, according to Ukrainian and U.N. officials.

Danielle Bell, head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, identified the weapons used as 'loitering munitions' or suicide drones, which hit the hospital in two strikes 45 minutes apart. Eight of the fatalities occurred during the second attack, as first responders were on the scene and patients were being evacuated. The attacks also damaged nine high-rise buildings near the hospital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strikes, emphasizing that Russian forces are targeting hospitals and civilian infrastructure. He reiterated that 'only force can force Russia to peace,' calling for international attention to the humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)