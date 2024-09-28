Russia's Deadly Attack on Sumy Hospital: A Humanitarian Crisis
Early on Saturday, Russia attacked a hospital in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, resulting in nine deaths and at least 19 injuries. The United Nations condemned the use of suicide drones that targeted the hospital. The Ukrainian President stressed the need for enforcing peace through strength, emphasizing the attack on civilian facilities.
Early on Saturday, Russia carried out a lethal attack on the Saint Panteleimon Clinical Hospital in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, killing nine people and injuring at least 19 others, according to Ukrainian and U.N. officials.
Danielle Bell, head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, identified the weapons used as 'loitering munitions' or suicide drones, which hit the hospital in two strikes 45 minutes apart. Eight of the fatalities occurred during the second attack, as first responders were on the scene and patients were being evacuated. The attacks also damaged nine high-rise buildings near the hospital.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strikes, emphasizing that Russian forces are targeting hospitals and civilian infrastructure. He reiterated that 'only force can force Russia to peace,' calling for international attention to the humanitarian crisis in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drone Fragments Hit Kyiv Municipal Building, No Fire Reports
Drone Fragments Hit Kyiv Municipal Building
CM Mamata Banerjee announces dissolving patient welfare committee of RG Kar hospital where doctor was raped, murdered.
Russia's Overnight Drone Assault on Kyiv: A Cry for Enhanced Air Defense
CBI Adds Rape and Murder Charges Against Former RG Kar Hospital Principal