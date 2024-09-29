Left Menu

Air Raid Alert in Jerusalem amidst Rising Tensions

On Saturday, air raid sirens went off in the outskirts of Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. According to Israeli military sources and alert apps, the alarms were triggered by a rocket launch from Lebanon aimed at Israeli territory, escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:56 IST
Air Raid Alert in Jerusalem amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air raid sirens pierced the calm of the outskirts of Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank on Saturday. The Israeli military confirmed that these alerts were activated in response to a rocket launch from Lebanon targeting Israeli territory.

The incident significantly raises regional tensions, evoking concerns among the local population and authorities.

Israeli security services are closely monitoring the situation, with both military and civilian alert systems on high alert for any further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024