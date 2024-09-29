Air Raid Alert in Jerusalem amidst Rising Tensions
On Saturday, air raid sirens went off in the outskirts of Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. According to Israeli military sources and alert apps, the alarms were triggered by a rocket launch from Lebanon aimed at Israeli territory, escalating regional tensions.
The incident significantly raises regional tensions, evoking concerns among the local population and authorities.
Israeli security services are closely monitoring the situation, with both military and civilian alert systems on high alert for any further threats.
