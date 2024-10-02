Left Menu

Starmer Reaffirms UK's Support to Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reassured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the UK's steadfast commitment to Israeli security following Iran's missile attack. During their conversation, Starmer condemned Iran's aggression and emphasized the need for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, marking UK's dedication to diplomatic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reaffirmed the UK's steadfast commitment to Israeli security and civilian protection following a missile attack by Iran, he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a conversation on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from Starmer's office reported that the prime minister condemned Iran's actions in the strongest terms and discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East with Netanyahu. The missile attack by Iran, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, has led to alarms and explosions across Israel, with missiles intercepted in neighboring Jordan.

Starmer also engaged with Jordan's King Abdullah, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza. He committed to working alongside international partners to de-escalate the situation and seek a diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

