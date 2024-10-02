Starmer Reaffirms UK's Support to Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reaffirmed the UK's steadfast commitment to Israeli security and civilian protection following a missile attack by Iran, he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a conversation on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from Starmer's office reported that the prime minister condemned Iran's actions in the strongest terms and discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East with Netanyahu. The missile attack by Iran, in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, has led to alarms and explosions across Israel, with missiles intercepted in neighboring Jordan.

Starmer also engaged with Jordan's King Abdullah, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza. He committed to working alongside international partners to de-escalate the situation and seek a diplomatic resolution.

