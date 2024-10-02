US Warns Iran of Severe Consequences Following Missile Attack on Israel

The United States has issued a stern warning to Iran, cautioning of severe repercussions following Tehran's recent ballistic missile attack on Israel on Tuesday, which was effectively thwarted.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan revealed that U.S. military forces present in the region supported Israel in countering the offensive. Sullivan emphasized the gravity of the attack, describing it as a major escalation, and indicated that the Biden administration is now collaborating with Israel to devise an appropriate response. 'We have made clear that there will be consequences, severe consequences, for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case,' he stated at a White House briefing.

While Sullivan refrained from detailing the potential measures to be taken, he signaled a shift from the administration's earlier position in April, which had urged Israel to exercise restraint following an Iranian drone and missile strike. He added that President Joe Biden's administration is actively monitoring the developments and gathering pertinent information.

This recent incident marks a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, coming despite months of rigorous diplomatic efforts by the Biden administration and consistent promises of an impending ceasefire to resolve the Gaza conflict. The situation places further pressure on Biden, who is already under scrutiny domestically and internationally for his military support of Israel, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)