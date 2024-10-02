Left Menu

Japan's New Prime Minister Seeks Stronger US Alliance

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's new Prime Minister, expressed his desire to strengthen Japan's alliance with the United States in his first call with President Joe Biden. He did not discuss the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) during the call and condemned Iran's missile attacks against Israel, aiming to prevent further Middle East tensions.

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, emphasized the importance of bolstering Japan's alliance with the United States during his initial discussion with President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Notably, Ishiba did not bring up the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) that governs the legal standing of U.S. military bases and personnel in Japan, during the call.

Ishiba also took a firm stance against Iran's missile attacks on Israel, underscoring his commitment to mitigating further conflicts in the volatile Middle East.

