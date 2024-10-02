Japan's New Prime Minister Seeks Stronger US Alliance

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, emphasized the importance of bolstering Japan's alliance with the United States during his initial discussion with President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Notably, Ishiba did not bring up the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) that governs the legal standing of U.S. military bases and personnel in Japan, during the call.

Ishiba also took a firm stance against Iran's missile attacks on Israel, underscoring his commitment to mitigating further conflicts in the volatile Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)