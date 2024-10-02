Japan's New Prime Minister Seeks Stronger US Alliance
Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's new Prime Minister, expressed his desire to strengthen Japan's alliance with the United States in his first call with President Joe Biden. He did not discuss the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) during the call and condemned Iran's missile attacks against Israel, aiming to prevent further Middle East tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-10-2024 05:58 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 05:58 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, emphasized the importance of bolstering Japan's alliance with the United States during his initial discussion with President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
Notably, Ishiba did not bring up the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) that governs the legal standing of U.S. military bases and personnel in Japan, during the call.
Ishiba also took a firm stance against Iran's missile attacks on Israel, underscoring his commitment to mitigating further conflicts in the volatile Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Shigeru Ishiba
- Prime Minister
- United States
- Joe Biden
- alliance
- SOFA
- Iran
- Israel
- Middle East
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Triton EV and W Motors Form Strategic Alliance for Hydrogen Vehicles
High-Stakes Battle in Pulwama: Old Alliances and New Entrants Stir Electoral Drama
Puducherry Shuts Down as INDI Alliance Protests Against Electricity Hike
AI Alliance Expands: 7 Indian Members Join Global AI Community
Congress Expels Leaders Over Alliance Breach in J&K