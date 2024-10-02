Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over EU Deforestation Regulation As December Deadline Looms

Governments, trade organizations, and businesses are urging the European Union to reconsider the new deforestation regulation set for December. Criticism centers on potential discrimination and harm to exports, while supporters argue it will combat global forest degradation. The regulation's wide scope includes products like cocoa and coffee, with compliance challenges cited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 02-10-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 09:04 IST
Debate Intensifies Over EU Deforestation Regulation As December Deadline Looms
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

As the December deadline for the EU Deforestation Regulation approaches, a growing number of governments, international trade organizations, and businesses are expressing concerns. Critics argue the regulation will unfairly discriminate against countries rich in forest resources, harming their exports and small farmers.

Environmental advocates, however, support the regulation, contending it addresses global forest degradation, a major source of carbon emissions. Starting December 30, forest-derived products like cocoa and coffee will be banned within the EU unless companies can prove no links to deforestation.

Leading exporters from Brazil, Indonesia, and the Ivory Coast have objections, fearing trade barriers and supply chain disruptions. Lobbying efforts and political pressures within the EU continue as stakeholders prepare for the regulation's implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024