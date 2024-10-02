Debate Intensifies Over EU Deforestation Regulation As December Deadline Looms
Governments, trade organizations, and businesses are urging the European Union to reconsider the new deforestation regulation set for December. Criticism centers on potential discrimination and harm to exports, while supporters argue it will combat global forest degradation. The regulation's wide scope includes products like cocoa and coffee, with compliance challenges cited.
- Country:
- Indonesia
As the December deadline for the EU Deforestation Regulation approaches, a growing number of governments, international trade organizations, and businesses are expressing concerns. Critics argue the regulation will unfairly discriminate against countries rich in forest resources, harming their exports and small farmers.
Environmental advocates, however, support the regulation, contending it addresses global forest degradation, a major source of carbon emissions. Starting December 30, forest-derived products like cocoa and coffee will be banned within the EU unless companies can prove no links to deforestation.
Leading exporters from Brazil, Indonesia, and the Ivory Coast have objections, fearing trade barriers and supply chain disruptions. Lobbying efforts and political pressures within the EU continue as stakeholders prepare for the regulation's implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy
CCI Empowers Agencies to Ensure Compliance with Orders
OrthoFX™ Launches NiTime™ Aligners in India: Revolutionizing Patient Compliance and Predictability
Elon Musk's X Reinstates Legal Representative in Brazil Amid Compliance Push
Brazil's Supreme Court Holds Elon Musk-Owned X Accountable for Non-Compliance