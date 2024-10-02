Rising Tensions: Iran and Israel Trade Deadly Military Blows

Iran's largest missile attack on Israel to date was declared concluded on Wednesday unless further provoked, as both Israel and the United States vowed retaliation against Tehran, sparking fears of escalating conflict.

Despite ceasefire calls from international bodies, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-stronghold Beirut suburbs, while Hezbollah confronted Israeli forces in Adaisseh. Iran's missile strikes, deemed defensive, targeted Israeli military facilities.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured cooperation with Israel, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised retribution. Tensions intensified with regional and global implications as major powers voiced their stances, leading to a United Nations Security Council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)