Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Iran and Israel Trade Deadly Military Blows

Iran's major missile attack on Israel has escalated tensions, prompting threats of severe retaliation from Israel and the U.S. Despite calls for a ceasefire, fighting continues as Israel targets Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut. The situation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict involving major powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:32 IST
Rising Tensions: Iran and Israel Trade Deadly Military Blows

Iran's largest missile attack on Israel to date was declared concluded on Wednesday unless further provoked, as both Israel and the United States vowed retaliation against Tehran, sparking fears of escalating conflict.

Despite ceasefire calls from international bodies, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-stronghold Beirut suburbs, while Hezbollah confronted Israeli forces in Adaisseh. Iran's missile strikes, deemed defensive, targeted Israeli military facilities.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured cooperation with Israel, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised retribution. Tensions intensified with regional and global implications as major powers voiced their stances, leading to a United Nations Security Council meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024