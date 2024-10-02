Rising Tensions: Iran and Israel Trade Deadly Military Blows
Iran's major missile attack on Israel has escalated tensions, prompting threats of severe retaliation from Israel and the U.S. Despite calls for a ceasefire, fighting continues as Israel targets Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut. The situation has raised fears of a broader regional conflict involving major powers.
Iran's largest missile attack on Israel to date was declared concluded on Wednesday unless further provoked, as both Israel and the United States vowed retaliation against Tehran, sparking fears of escalating conflict.
Despite ceasefire calls from international bodies, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-stronghold Beirut suburbs, while Hezbollah confronted Israeli forces in Adaisseh. Iran's missile strikes, deemed defensive, targeted Israeli military facilities.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured cooperation with Israel, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised retribution. Tensions intensified with regional and global implications as major powers voiced their stances, leading to a United Nations Security Council meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- missile attack
- Hezbollah
- United States
- retaliation
- Beirut
- escalation
- Middle East
- conflict
ALSO READ
China's Retaliation: U.S. Firms Blacklisted Over Taiwan Arms Deals
Lebanon's official news agency reports that home solar energy systems exploded in several areas of Beirut, reports AP.
Mystery Explosions Rock Beirut's Southern Suburbs
Lebanon in Turmoil: Explosions in Beirut and Beyond
A Hezbollah official says walkie-talkies used by the group exploded as part of blasts heard across Beirut, reports AP.