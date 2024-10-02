Left Menu

Ukraine Downs Russian Drones in Overnight Offensive

Ukraine's air force reported the destruction of 11 out of 32 Russian attack drones launched overnight. Four drones exited Ukrainian airspace toward Russia, while electronic warfare measures led to the loss of 10 drones in northern and central regions.

  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air force successfully destroyed 11 out of 32 Russian attack drones, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

The air force reported that another four drones exited Ukrainian airspace, heading toward Russia. Simultaneously, electronic warfare countermeasures resulted in the loss of 10 drones in northern and central regions of Ukraine.

This development highlights the continuing conflict and technological warfare between the two nations.

