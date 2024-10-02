Israeli Military Expands Ground Operation in Lebanon
The Israeli military announced that the 36th Division along with additional forces have been deployed to join the ongoing ground operation in Lebanon. This escalation marks a significant development in the region's military actions.
The additional forces aim to strengthen the current operations and achieve strategic objectives in the conflict-torn region.
The move marks one of the most significant developments in recent months and raises questions about the future trajectory of the military action.
