IAS Officer Under Investigation for Disproportionate Assets in Rajasthan

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday carried out search operations at multiple locations in Rajasthan against Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Vijay, according to officials.

Following the start of the operation, the Rajasthan government swiftly removed the IAS officer from his post and placed him under 'Awaiting Posting Order' status.

The ACB's investigations revealed that Vijay possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, leading to an FIR being registered and a search warrant obtained. The search, which began in the morning in Kota, Jaipur, and Dausa, is expected to conclude by evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)