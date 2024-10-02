Left Menu

IAS Officer Under Investigation for Disproportionate Assets in Rajasthan

The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted search operations across Rajasthan against Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Vijay for possessing disproportionate assets. Shortly after, the Rajasthan government removed Vijay from his post and placed him under 'Awaiting Posting Order' status, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:21 IST
IAS Officer Under Investigation for Disproportionate Assets in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday carried out search operations at multiple locations in Rajasthan against Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Vijay, according to officials.

Following the start of the operation, the Rajasthan government swiftly removed the IAS officer from his post and placed him under 'Awaiting Posting Order' status.

The ACB's investigations revealed that Vijay possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, leading to an FIR being registered and a search warrant obtained. The search, which began in the morning in Kota, Jaipur, and Dausa, is expected to conclude by evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024