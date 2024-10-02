Left Menu

Russian Forces Take Vuhledar: Key Insights on the Strategic Town

Russian troops have captured Vuhledar, a strategic coal mining town in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, after a prolonged battle. The town's elevated position and location at the intersection of eastern and southern fronts made it crucial. Fierce fighting devastated Vuhledar, leading to significant Ukrainian and Russian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:40 IST
Russian Forces Take Vuhledar: Key Insights on the Strategic Town

Russian troops have now seized control of Vuhledar, a strategic coal mining town in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. The SHOT Telegram channel and pro-Russian war bloggers confirmed this on Wednesday.

Vuhledar, meaning 'gift of coal,' has long been a fortified position of Ukrainian resistance. The town, built by the Soviet Union in the 1960s, had a pre-war population of 14,000. Strategically located on elevated ground, Vuhledar has been a critical point for both Ukrainian and Russian forces for its pivotal position between eastern and southern frontlines.

The Russian forces managed to encircle and cut off Ukrainian defenders through a series of relentless assaults, eventually forcing them to retreat. Devastating bombardments have left Vuhledar in ruins, showing the heavy toll of the conflict. Moscow now sees Vuhledar as a stepping stone to further advances in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024