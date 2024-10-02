Russian Forces Take Vuhledar: Key Insights on the Strategic Town

Russian troops have now seized control of Vuhledar, a strategic coal mining town in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. The SHOT Telegram channel and pro-Russian war bloggers confirmed this on Wednesday.

Vuhledar, meaning 'gift of coal,' has long been a fortified position of Ukrainian resistance. The town, built by the Soviet Union in the 1960s, had a pre-war population of 14,000. Strategically located on elevated ground, Vuhledar has been a critical point for both Ukrainian and Russian forces for its pivotal position between eastern and southern frontlines.

The Russian forces managed to encircle and cut off Ukrainian defenders through a series of relentless assaults, eventually forcing them to retreat. Devastating bombardments have left Vuhledar in ruins, showing the heavy toll of the conflict. Moscow now sees Vuhledar as a stepping stone to further advances in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)