South Korea Orders Urgent Evacuation from Middle East Amid Escalating Tensions

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the immediate deployment of military aircraft to evacuate South Korean citizens from Israel and other parts of the Middle East as tensions escalate. This directive, issued on Wednesday, underscores the urgency of the situation, according to President Yoon's office.

During a meeting with his national security and economic advisers, Yoon emphasized the need for a swift yet balanced reaction to any adverse impacts on the country's energy supply, trade, and supply chains. The safety of South Korean citizens in the region remains the top priority, he asserted.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Foreign Ministry urged its citizens in Israel and Lebanon to leave the region immediately using any available means. Government data for 2023 reveals that 572 South Koreans, including permanent residents and Israeli passport holders, are in Israel, while 214 are in Lebanon.

