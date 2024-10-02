Left Menu

South Korea Orders Urgent Evacuation from Middle East Amid Escalating Tensions

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered immediate military aircraft deployment to evacuate citizens from Israel and the Middle East due to escalating tensions. He held discussions with national security and economic advisers to ensure a swift and measured response to impacts on energy supply and trade. Over 780 South Koreans are currently in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 12:56 IST
South Korea Orders Urgent Evacuation from Middle East Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered the immediate deployment of military aircraft to evacuate South Korean citizens from Israel and other parts of the Middle East as tensions escalate. This directive, issued on Wednesday, underscores the urgency of the situation, according to President Yoon's office.

During a meeting with his national security and economic advisers, Yoon emphasized the need for a swift yet balanced reaction to any adverse impacts on the country's energy supply, trade, and supply chains. The safety of South Korean citizens in the region remains the top priority, he asserted.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Foreign Ministry urged its citizens in Israel and Lebanon to leave the region immediately using any available means. Government data for 2023 reveals that 572 South Koreans, including permanent residents and Israeli passport holders, are in Israel, while 214 are in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024