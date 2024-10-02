Israeli Military Warns 24 Southern Lebanon Villages to Evacuate

The Israeli military has issued evacuation warnings for residents in 24 villages across southern Lebanon. This directive was announced on Wednesday, mere days after the military initiated what it termed limited ground operations near the border area to counter the Hezbollah militant group.

The villages in question are situated within a United Nations-declared buffer zone, which was established following the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The buffer zone aims to reduce military tension and protect civilians.

This recent escalation highlights ongoing tensions and the fragile truce in the region, underscoring the precarious peace that has persisted for over a decade.

