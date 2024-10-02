Left Menu

Israeli Military Warns 24 Southern Lebanon Villages to Evacuate

The Israeli military has issued a warning for residents in 24 villages across southern Lebanon to evacuate. This follows the launch of limited ground operations near the border aimed at combating Hezbollah. The villages are located in a U.N.-declared buffer zone established after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has issued evacuation warnings for residents in 24 villages across southern Lebanon. This directive was announced on Wednesday, mere days after the military initiated what it termed limited ground operations near the border area to counter the Hezbollah militant group.

The villages in question are situated within a United Nations-declared buffer zone, which was established following the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The buffer zone aims to reduce military tension and protect civilians.

This recent escalation highlights ongoing tensions and the fragile truce in the region, underscoring the precarious peace that has persisted for over a decade.

