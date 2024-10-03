Left Menu

Deathly Blaze: The Rekindled Fire of Maui

The deadly wildfire in Maui last year, which claimed over 100 lives, was reignited by embers from a prior brushfire caused by fallen power lines, according to officials. Unannounced flames overwhelmed the town of Lahaina, prompting lawsuits and a USD 4 billion tentative settlement between parties for liability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 03-10-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 04:25 IST
Deathly Blaze: The Rekindled Fire of Maui
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The tragic wildfire that ravaged Maui and claimed at least 102 lives was a rekindling of an earlier brushfire caused by downed power lines, confirmed officials on Wednesday. The findings shed light on the catastrophic event that unfolded on August 8, 2023.

After firefighters initially extinguished the morning blaze in Lahaina, strong winds reignited embers unnoticed in dry brush, leading to the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. Numerous residents were caught in their vehicles, while others sought refuge in the ocean as the fierce flames spread.

With communication challenges and unactivated emergency sirens, the liability questioned in this tragedy led to a USD 4 billion tentative agreement between affected parties, pending a crucial court decision on insurance claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024