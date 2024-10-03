Deathly Blaze: The Rekindled Fire of Maui
The deadly wildfire in Maui last year, which claimed over 100 lives, was reignited by embers from a prior brushfire caused by fallen power lines, according to officials. Unannounced flames overwhelmed the town of Lahaina, prompting lawsuits and a USD 4 billion tentative settlement between parties for liability.
The tragic wildfire that ravaged Maui and claimed at least 102 lives was a rekindling of an earlier brushfire caused by downed power lines, confirmed officials on Wednesday. The findings shed light on the catastrophic event that unfolded on August 8, 2023.
After firefighters initially extinguished the morning blaze in Lahaina, strong winds reignited embers unnoticed in dry brush, leading to the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. Numerous residents were caught in their vehicles, while others sought refuge in the ocean as the fierce flames spread.
With communication challenges and unactivated emergency sirens, the liability questioned in this tragedy led to a USD 4 billion tentative agreement between affected parties, pending a crucial court decision on insurance claims.
